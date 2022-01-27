Siena College dean’s list

LOUDONVILLE, NY - Siena College named students to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
The following local students were named to the list: Alyssa Himes of Brewerton, Emma Meyers of Brewerton and Miranda Gilbert of Oswego.
