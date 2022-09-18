Slade Springer an award-winner at Hamilton College convocation

CLINTON - Slade Springer, of Constantia, was named the recipient of The Lawrence Yourtee Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College’s annual convocation ceremony on Aug. 24. Springer, a senior majoring in biology, is a graduate of Paul V. Moore High School.

Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton’s 211th academic year.

