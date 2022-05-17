Smith celebrates 32 years of service with Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presents Scott Smith with a certificate of appreciation for his 32 years of service. Smith is retiring from his position as Housing Program Coordinator with the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Noelle Beckwith-Salmonsen, District 21; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Smith; David Turner, director of Strategic Initiatives and acting director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Edward Gilson, District 3.
