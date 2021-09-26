SNHU announces summer 2021 dean’s and president’s list

MANCHESTER, NH - Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named the following students on being named to the summer 2021 dean’s list and president’s list.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List and students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Those named to the dean’s list include:
Matthew Spiker of Central Square.
Valarie Goldsmith of Central Square.
Those named to the president’s list include:
Kendra Rose of Phoenix.
Amelia Ray of Phoenix.
Devin Carusone of Pulaski.
Bryon Valencia of Pulaski.
Ashley Conley of Brewerton.
Christina Carbaugh of Fulton.
Christina Burns of Richland.
Paul Burgess of Fulton.
Shannon VanPatten of Fulton.
Lauren Green of Fulton.
