MANCHESTER, NH - The Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced that the following students on being named to the summer 2022 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Haley Hoyt of Bernhards Bay.
Mark Fellows of Cato.
Heather Moore of Hannibal.
Amelia Ray of Phoenix.
Christina Burns of Richland.
Arron Waldron of Westdale.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
