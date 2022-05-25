SNHU announces winter 2022 president’s list

MANCHESTER, NH (05/17/2022)-- Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named the following students to the winter 2022 president’s list:
Christina Burns of Richland;
Amelia Ray of Phoenix;
Heather Moore of Hannibal; and
Samantha Maitland of Oswego.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.