ROCHESTER — Nazareth College awarded Sophie Popiel of Brewerton, a 2020 President’s Civic Engagement Award in April.
The awards, given by Nazareth College President Daan Braveman, recognize the personal commitments Nazareth students, faculty, and staff make towards leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice, and inspiring others to become caring, active, and informed members of society.
