Sorbello honored by Legislature for decades of service

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized its outgoing officials during the last meeting of the year. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Legislator Morris Sorbello who has represented District 23, which includes portions of the towns of Granby and Hannibal, for 22 of the last 26 years. Sorbello began his first tenure in 1996, serving as chairman of the Legislature from 2001 to 2003. Since his return in 2008, he has worked on the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning (EDP); Health; Human Services and Public Safety committees – serving as chairman of the EDP and Health Committees for many years. Sorbello has been a life-long farmer, an avid pilot, and his legislative career includes many of the county’s infrastructure improvement projects – such as the county airport – as well as various economic development programs. Pictured from left are Legislator Sorbello and Legislature Chairman Weatherup.
