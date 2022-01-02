Spring 2021 dean’s award with distinction

HAMILTON - Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University earn the dean’s award with distinction.
The following local students earned the award:
Abigail Douglas of Oswego, a graduate of Oswego High School who is a sociology major.
Megan Nicholson of Fulton, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School who is a history major.
