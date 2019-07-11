161st commencement held at Elmira College

The Elmira College Class of 2019 included more than 115 graduates receiving summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors at the college’s 161st commencement on Sunday, June 2. The exercises included 204 undergraduate and 22 graduate students. Those receiving honors included:
Olivia Cacchione of Sterling, salutatorian, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa.
Liam Mason of Hannibal: valedictorian, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa.
Elizabeth Hein of Fulton: Cum laude.
