MASSENA — Susan Plante of Massena was expecting visitors on Thursday morning, but she didn’t know why.
She found out when Susan Bellor, Patricia McGrath and Debra Langevin from the St. Lawrence Chapter of New York State Women, Inc. arrived at her home to inform her that she had been named St. Lawrence County Woman of the Year.
“My daughter just said ‘you have to dress nice,’” Ms. Plante said.
Mrs. Bellor, who chairs the Woman of the Year competition, said they had received several nominations. Only nominees who reside in St. Lawrence County are eligible.
Nominations are made by letter, stating the nominee’s address, place of employment/home address, and an explanation that specifically details how she meets the criteria for Woman of the Year — outstanding accomplishments in their professional lives, demonstration of service to their communities and/or churches, and the positive and outstanding interactions they’ve had with others around them.
Nomination letters also address the nominee’s accomplishments, volunteer activities and an explanation of why she should be Woman of the Year. The nomination letters had to be postmarked by Aug. 31 to be considered.
Mrs. Bellor said the individual who nominated Ms. Plante addressed all of the criteria, “which made our job easier.”
She said Ms. Plante is a retired teacher and librarian, and also substitutes at Trinity Catholic School. In addition, she’s actively involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. She will be honored during a Nov. 14 dinner at the Lobster House.
She joins a growing list of 41 other women who have been named Woman of the Year over the years. The 2018 winner was Erica Leonard, general manager of the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
