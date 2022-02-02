St. Lawrence University names students to dean’s list

CANTON - St. Lawrence University has named the follwing local students to their dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
James Battaglia, of Brewerton, is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in geology. Battaglia attended Paul V. Moore High School.
Hannah Porter, of Parish, is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in psychology and English. Porter attended Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School.
Kobe Porter, of Mannsville, is a member of the Class of 2024. Porter attended South Jefferson Central School.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
