State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay honors Nancy Fox

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay presents CNY Community Arts Center Founder and Executive Director Nancy Fox with a state proclamation honoring her on her retirement. Photo provided.

FULTON – State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay recently presented Nancy Fox, founder and director of the CNY Community Arts Center, with an Assembly Resolution (K00122) in honor of her retirement and years of dedication to the organization.

“Eleven years ago, Nancy was in my office talking about this vision she had,” Barclay said. “At that time, she was starting out in a church basement. What is so impressive is how Nancy has executed on her vision. The remodeled building, the programming and additional investments planned at the center are all due to her leadership and that vision. The lives she has touched along the way are a testament to her dedication and love for this community. Her retirement is well deserved, and I wish her the best. Though she will be dearly missed, the foundation she has laid is strong and in good hands. I am truly honored to present this resolution to you, a small token of the community’s appreciation for all you have done for the greater Fulton community and for CNY Community Arts Center.”

