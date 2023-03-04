State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay honors Nancy Fox

FULTON – State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay recently presented Nancy Fox, founder and director of the CNY Community Arts Center, with an Assembly Resolution (K00122) in honor of her retirement and years of dedication to the organization.
“Eleven years ago, Nancy was in my office talking about this vision she had,” Barclay said. “At that time, she was starting out in a church basement. What is so impressive is how Nancy has executed on her vision. The remodeled building, the programming and additional investments planned at the center are all due to her leadership and that vision. The lives she has touched along the way are a testament to her dedication and love for this community. Her retirement is well deserved, and I wish her the best. Though she will be dearly missed, the foundation she has laid is strong and in good hands. I am truly honored to present this resolution to you, a small token of the community’s appreciation for all you have done for the greater Fulton community and for CNY Community Arts Center.”
The Assembly resolution presented in Nancy Fox’s honor reads:
CONGRATULATING Nancy Fox upon the occasion of her retirement after 12 years of dedicated service as Executive Director and Founder of the CNY Community Arts Center.
WHEREAS, It is the sense of this Legislative Body to acknowledge the significant milestones in the distinguished careers of those outstanding community leaders, whose professional lives and civic endeavors serve to enhance the stature of the State of New York; and
WHEREAS, Attendant to such concern, and in full accord with its long-standing traditions, this Legislative Body is justly proud to honor Nancy Fox upon the occasion of her retirement after 12 years of distinguished service as Executive Director and Founder of the CNY Community Arts Center; and
WHEREAS, In 2011, Nancy Fox founded the CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton, New York, and since then, has rendered faithful, conscientious, and invaluable service for the greater community; and
WHEREAS, In her capacity as Executive Director, Nancy Fox served the CNY Community Arts Center with loyalty, honor, and distinction; in her first year, she mobilized and inspired a group of like-minded residents to build awareness of the economic and cultural benefits of the arts with the common goal “to build a better future through the arts”; and
WHEREAS, Through her vision and dedication, Nancy Fox attracted visual, literary, and performing artists who joined in the opportunity to offer the greater Fulton community painting, drawing and theater classes, art competitions, writing courses, performances, and more for the past 12 years; and
WHEREAS, In 2014, after much success, the CNY Community Arts Center partnered with Cayuga Community College and moved to the Fulton campus; this move enabled the center to expand their presence in the community with an upgraded stage in a newer and more modern facility; during the next 4 years, the center’s theater program experienced exponential growth; and
WHEREAS, Under Nancy Fox’s commendable leadership, the CNY Community Arts Center continued to grow, flourish and gain in popularity with both attendees at performances and the center attracting talented artists from around the region; and
WHEREAS, Following the success of the Center, a decision was made to purchase a vacant downtown building; and with the community’s support, Fulton’s first dedicated community arts center building was created; and
WHEREAS, After multiple infrastructure upgrades to bring the 1970s building to code, the CNY Community Arts Center celebrated a soft opening, on February 15, 2019, with the premier of “Little Women,” the Broadway musical, on its new stage; and
WHEREAS, Phase two renovations were completed for the new Center in June of 2019 to improve handicap access, install new energy efficient lighting in the 80-seat theater, create two art classrooms, a green room, two art galleries, an alternative black box theatre in the basement, a theater scene, costume storage area, and art supply room; and
WHEREAS, Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, live theater was put on pause and revenue streams lost, but under Nancy Fox’s steadfast leadership, the Center diversified its services and persevered by offering art classes with proper social distancing, limited class sizes, daytime classes for kids who were learning remotely at home, outdoor events where possible, and a cookie shop in the Center’s new teaching kitchen; and
WHEREAS, The Center also secured a grant for a movie projection system, cinema arts and a community presentation space; and
WHEREAS, With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the Center has been able to return to full capacity and offer its slate of robust programming once again under Nancy Fox’s direction; and
WHEREAS, Through her unremitting commitment, Nancy Fox and the CNY Community Arts Center have made it possible for the greater Fulton community to take part in studio fine arts, writing and culinary arts, cinema, and performing arts; together, these offerings fill critical gaps in art education and quality of life; and
WHEREAS, Along the way, Nancy Fox and the CNY Community Arts Center have garnered financial and in-kind support from private donors, foundations, the Oswego County government leadership, the City of Fulton, state leaders, and state grants to support its vital mission over the years; and
WHEREAS, Nancy Fox, through her dedication to her mission, has indeed built a “better future through the arts”; and
WHEREAS, As Nancy Fox embarks upon a well-deserved retirement, she leaves behind an impact which will be felt for generations and a legacy of appreciation for culture and the arts that will continue to enrich the lives of many; now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED, That this Legislative Body pause in its deliberations to congratulate Nancy Fox upon the occasion of her retirement after 12 years of dedicated service as Executive Director and Founder of the CNY Community Arts Center and to wish her continued success in all future endeavors; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this Resolution, suitably engrossed, be transmitted to Nancy Fox.
