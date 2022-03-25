ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul congratulated 227 new state troopers as they graduated Wednesday from the 210th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy during a ceremony at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in Albany.
The graduates, who were selected from a list of more than 1,700 candidates, will report for field duty on March 31. For the following 10 weeks, the new troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior field-training officers.
Among the graduates were several from Northern New York. Following is a list of permanent troop assignments where graduates will begin their careers after completing their field training. Their hometowns are listed.
Troop C
• Devin J. Cowan, Saranac Lake
• Mitchel R. Keniston, Tupper Lake
• Gabrielle J. Marshall, Ogdensburg
• Evan M. Smith, Massena
• Ashley E. Terry, Saranac Lake
• Carolyn M. Valentine, Lake Placid
• Kyle R. Wratten, Watertown
Troop D
• Connor M. Fayle, Lowville
• Joshua R. Hardesty, Old Forge
• Joshua D. Zehr, Lowville
Troop G
• Jonathan S. McCabe, Saranac Lake
• Harrison T. Vanburen, Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.