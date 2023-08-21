RAY BROOK — The state police announced a new Troop B commander on Monday afternoon.
Major Brent M. Davison will serve as the 28th Troop Commander of Troop B, according to a prepared statement from the state police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
RAY BROOK — The state police announced a new Troop B commander on Monday afternoon.
Major Brent M. Davison will serve as the 28th Troop Commander of Troop B, according to a prepared statement from the state police.
According to the news release, Davison grew up in Mooers Forks and is only the second Troop B Commander to have been born and raised in the north country.
“I’m honored and privileged to return to Troop B, where I spent most of my career,” Davison said, in the press release, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with the men and women of Troop B as Troop Commander and take the responsibility very serious. I look forward to once again serving the people of the North Country.”
Davison’s appointment to Troop Commander started last Thursday and he replaces Major R. Anthony Oliver, who was appointed as Director of Training in Albany, according to the press release.
Troop B has 20 stations, in five counties across the North Country, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St Lawrence.
Davison entered the New York State Police Academy in October 1996, and upon graduation, was assigned to Troop B, according to the press release, which states in 2004, he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to Troop B in Westport, later transferring to the troop’s Plattsburgh barracks. Davison was later appointed to Investigator in 2006 and assigned to the Troop B Gun Investigation Unit.
In January 2008, Davison was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the Capital Detail in Albany, later returning to Troop B in May 2008, working as a Lieutenant in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation until December 2015, when he was appointed to Captain in Division Traffic Services, according to the press release.
The press release states in August 2016, Davison transferred back to Troop B and served as Administrative Captain until assigned as the Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh in July 2017. Davison then served as the Zone 1 Commander until his appointment to Major in December 2022.
According to the press release, Davison served in the U.S. Army from 1989 until leaving active duty in 2003, serving the remainder of his career in the U.S. Army Reserves and Vermont National Guard where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
Davison obtained his college degree in Criminal Justice from Clinton Community College in 1995, before entering the state’s Department of Corrections where he worked as a correction officer until joining the state police, according to the press release.
Davison and his wife have several children and grandchildren, according to the press release, which states the couple resides in Clinton County.
The news release states Davison is a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.