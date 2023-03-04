FULTON – New York State Senator John Mannion honored Nancy Fox Feb. 23 for her 12 years of dedication to the arts and the founding and directing of the CNY Community Arts Center.

“As a native central New Yorker,” Mannion began, “it’s places like this that truly make where we live a special place. We’ve got to make sure that we support places like this. We’re not always going to have, from what I hear, Nancy Fox to be able to make sure that the lights are always on and the door is always open and people are always engaged and promotions always happen. So, it’s great to hear that you are going to step away and take your time. You deserve every acknowledgment possible, but also that your legacy will live on, and you’ve got good people stepping in place and making sure that the community gets to enjoy this great place.

