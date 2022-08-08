Students achieve spring 2022 dean’s list

DELHI - SUNY Delhi announced its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, a recognition of academic achievement for students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
The following students made the list: Shaina Foley of Brewerton, Darian Warren of Constantia, Ashley Cole of Oswego, Kaylee LeRoy of Parish, Elizabeth Debo of Central Square, Rachel Hamon of Central Square, Whitney Daino of Oswego, Jeanine Wright of Fulton, Connor Waldron of Fulton, Alexis Lighthall of Oswego and Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego.
