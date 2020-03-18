Students graduate from Clarkson University

POTSDAM - Students from Clarkson University were awarded bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees on Dec. 21, 2019.
Marisa Dona of Fulton, received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering, biomedical engineering minor.
Allison Marie Horne of Pennellville, received a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management, project management minor.
Tyler M. Virkler of Phoenix, received a master of science degree in data analytics.
