Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

CANTON - More than 500 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2022 took part in the University’s Commencement ceremonies, which were held Sunday, May 22, at Newell Field House in Canton.
Hunter Bell from Phoenix graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in government. Bell attended John C Birdlebough High School.
Alex Emmons from Oswego graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology and music. Emmons attended Oswego High School.
Hannah Porter from Parish graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in English and psychology. Porter attended Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School.
James Battaglia of Brewerton graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in geology. Battaglia attended Paul V. Moore High School.
Graduates, faculty, staff, and live stream listeners heard remarks from University President Kathryn A. Morris, St. Lawrence’s 2022 Joan Donovan Speech Contest Winner Ibadat Javed, Class of 2022 President Lauren Athaud, and honorary degree recipients St. Lawrence President Emeritus William L. Fox, Lynn Smith Fox, and Grant H. Cornwell Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.