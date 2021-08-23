Students graduate from SUNY Delhi

DELHI - Over 500 students graduated from SUNY Delhi in the spring of 2021. Commencement was held virtually on May 15 where certificates, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees were conferred upon the classes of fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Brandon Helvie of Hastings graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Courtney Foster of Mexico graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Bridgette Hartmann of Hastings graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Dana Lofthouse of Oswego graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Victoria Reichert of Cleveland graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Nicole Vassenelli of PhoenixY graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
