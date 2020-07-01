Students leaders honored with awards at Cazenovia College’s Annual Leaders Celebration

CAZENOVIA - Cazenovia College’s Annual Leaders Celebration recognized the remarkable contributions students, staff, and faculty made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored play various roles and contribute in different ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
Kayla Hamilton of Parish
Leader Scholars Award: The Leader Scholars Award recognizes students who serve in many roles, including team captains, master students, resident advisors, peer mentors, and club presidents. While serving, they have all also managed to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.70, demonstrating outstanding abilities to manage time, maintain priorities, and dedicate themselves in and outside the classroom.
Helping Hand Awards: The Helping Hand Award is given to a group or individuals who have provided contribution above and beyond the role or program of which they are a part. Their contributions quietly and clearly transcend and eliminate the parameters of what is “my job” and “your job” and rather understand that on many occasions in a small community, and on a campus as active as ours, Cazenovia College and the student experience is “our job!
Amy Holland of Fulton
Leader Scholars Award: The Leader Scholars Award recognizes students who serve in many roles, including team captains, master students, resident advisors, peer mentors, and club presidents. While serving, they have all also managed to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.70, demonstrating outstanding abilities to manage time, maintain priorities, and dedicate themselves in and outside the classroom.
Olivia Hoy of Altmar
Leader Scholars Award: The Leader Scholars Award recognizes students who serve in many roles, including team captains, master students, resident advisors, peer mentors, and club presidents. While serving, they have all also managed to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.70, demonstrating outstanding abilities to manage time, maintain priorities, and dedicate themselves in and outside the classroom.
Caprice Yost of Mexico
Leader Scholars Award: The Leader Scholars Award recognizes students who serve in many roles, including team captains, master students, resident advisors, peer mentors, and club presidents. While serving, they have all also managed to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.70, demonstrating outstanding abilities to manage time, maintain priorities, and dedicate themselves in and outside the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.