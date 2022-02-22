Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

POTSDAM - Students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Lucas Timothy Mason of Hannibal, a sophomore majoring in engineering studies, was named a presidential scholar.
Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, NY, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, was named a presidential scholar.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.