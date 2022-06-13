Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

POTSDAM - Students have been named presidential scholars for the spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
The following local students were named to the list:
Taylor Nicole Converse of Brewerton, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering.
Nicholas Richard Merola of Brewerton, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Logan James Craig of Mexico, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Trevor Ray Francisco of Central Square, a freshman majoring in electrical engineering.
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, a senior majoring in physics.
Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Lucas Timothy Mason of Hannibal, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Caitlyn M. McAfee of Fulton, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
John Roger Pluff of Parish, a junior majoring in physics.
Lyle S. Trimble of Fulton, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Tyler Scott Yankee of Parish, a junior majoring in computer science/data science.
