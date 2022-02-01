Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

POTSDAM - The following students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Logan James Craig of Mexico, a senior majoring in engineering and management
Trevor Ray Francisco of Central Square, a freshman majoring in electrical engineering.
Connor Robert Joyce of Oswego, a senior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Alexander Paul Koproski of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Gavin Hunter Prevatt of Mannsville, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Caitlyn M. McAfee of Fulton, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Lyle S. Trimble of Fulton, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Thomas Steven Uhl of Pennellville, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Tyler Scott Yankee of Parish, a sophomore majoring in computer science/data science.
Taylor Nicole Converse of Brewerton, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering.
Nicholas Richard Merola of Brewerton, a junior majoring in electrical engineering.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
