Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

POTSDAM - Students have been named presidential scholars for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
Taylor Converse of Brewerton, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Nicholas Merola of Brewerton, a sophomore majoring in university studies.
Jenna Brockett of Parish, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Logan Craig of Mexico, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Emily Kehoe of Lacona, a junior majoring in physics.
Sean Mason of Hannibal, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Daniel Novak of Pulaski, a sophomore majoring in environmental engineering.
Connor Raham of Pulaski, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Karigan Shawcross of Altmar, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Mark Tompkins of Williamstown, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Jordan Tryon of Oswego, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
