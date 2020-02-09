Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

POTSDAM - The following local students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Taylor Nicole Converse of Brewerton, majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Nicholas Richard Merola of Brewerton, majoring in university studies.
Jenna Brockett of Parish, majoring in chemical engineering.
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, majoring in physics.
Caitlyn M. McAfee of Fulton, majoring in civil engineering.
Daniel Patrick Novak of Pulaski, majoring in environmental engineering.
John Roger Pluff of Parish, majoring in physics.
Richard Potter of Richland, majoring in physics.
Kyle Edward Robinson of Central Square, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, majoring in chemical engineering.
Mark W. Tompkins of Williamstown, majoring in civil engineering.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.