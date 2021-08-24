CAZENOVIA - Cazenovia College recognized students for their academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester. Those named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.
The following local students were named to the system:
Dawson Andrews of Central Square.
Isabella Bresett of Phoenix.
Sara Eveleigh of Pulaski.
Kayla Hamilton of Parish.
Noel Madden of Oswego.
Cara McDougal of Central Square.
Kevin Schenck of Mexico.
Luke Schlachter of Pennellville.
