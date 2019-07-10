Students named to Clarkson University dean’s list
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Zachary Chapman of Central Square, an electrical engineering major.
Samantha Corcoran of Pulaski, a civil engineering major.
Sarah Dahar of Oswego, a chemical engineering major.
Connor Joyce of Oswego, a business studies major.
Stanley Kubis of Central Square, a chemical engineering major.
Matthew Mace of Oswego, an engineering and management major.
Christopher Nicolella of Fulton, an aeronautical engineering /mechanical engineering major.
Walter Novak of Pulaski, a civil engineering major.
Richard Potter of Richland, a physics major.
Kyle Robinson of Central Square, a mechanical engineering major.
Madden Rowlee of Fulton, a chemical engineering major.
Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, an aeronautical engineering major.
Karigan Shawcross of Altmar, an electrical engineering major.
Katherine Tulowiecki of Hastings, a biology major.
Rachel Yerden of Redfield, a biology major.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
