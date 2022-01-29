POTSDAM - The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Megan Jean Albright of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering.
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, a junior majoring in electrical engineering.
Kiara Marie Black of Pulaski, a freshman majoring in biology.
Chris Blount of Sandy Creek, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Derek W. Cuyler of Oswego, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Emma Griffin of Sterling, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Corinne K. Januszka of Phoenix, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Michaela Rosse Kastler of Lacona, a sophomore majoring in psychology.
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, a senior majoring in physics.
Kalista Roselee Kimball of Pulaski, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Tim Palmer of Richland, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
John Roger Pluff of Parish, a junior majoring in physics.
Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering.
Hayden Olivia Williamson of Fulton, a junior majoring in environmental health science.
Ella B. Wolf of Constantia, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
