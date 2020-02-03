Students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

POTSDAM - The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University:
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, majoring in electrical engineering.
Rocco Cannata III of Brewerton, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Austin Dykeman of Brewerton, majoring in computer science.
Zachary Mayer of Brewerton, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, majoring in chemical engineering.
Zachary A. Chapman of Central Square, majoring in electrical engineering/software engineering.
Logan James Craig of Mexico, majoring in engineering and management.
Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Daniel Andrew Hefti of Pulaski, majoring in engineering and management.
Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Kalista Roselee Kimball of Pulaski, majoring in civil engineering.
Matthew Robert Mace of Oswego, majoring in engineering and management.
Christopher Charles Nicolella of Fulton, majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering.
Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Karigan Shawcross of Altmar, majoring in electrical engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
