POTSDAM - The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
Dalton Joseph Babcock of Oswego, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Zachary A. Chapman of Central Square, a senior majoring in electrical engineering/software engineering.
Celia Diane Fitzgerald of Oswego, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering.
Emma Griffin of Sterling, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Daniel Andrew Hefti of Pulaski, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Corinne K. Januszka of Phoenix, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Connor Robert Joyce of Oswego, a junior majoring in business studies.
Kalista Roselee Kimball of Pulaski, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Matthew Robert Mace of Oswego, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Caitlyn M. McAfee of Fulton, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Christopher Charles Nicolella of Fulton, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering.
Walter Novak of Pulaski, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Tim Palmer of Richland, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Richard Potter of Richland, a junior majoring in mathematics/physics.
Cassie Romeo of Oswego, a junior majoring in computer engineering/electrical engineering.
Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Kevin Joseph Wells of Mexico, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Rocco Cannata III of Brewerton, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Zachary Mayer of Brewerton, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Alex Rendino of Brewerton, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.