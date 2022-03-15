Students named to RIT dean’s list for fall 2021 semester

ROCHESTER - The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester.
Hannah Boettcher of Brewerton, who is in the physician assistant program.
Jake Gugula of Fulton, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
Zach Eggleton of Fulton, who is in the applied statistics and actuarial science program.
Aaron Hibbert of Oswego, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Violet Ameele of Phoenix, who is in the criminal justice program.
Lily Roberts of Pennellville, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
Teresa Uhl of Pennellville, who is in the interior design program.
Jake Chetney of Oswego, who is in the physics program.
Jackson Baker of Sterling, who is in the computer engineering program.
Austin Whitaker of Mexico, who is in the microelectronic engineering program.
Sophie Walter of Lacona, who is in the film and animation program.
Dan Scully of Parish, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Ryan Barry of Fulton, who is in the electrical engineering program.
Kimberly Kaleta of Oswego, who is in the business exploration program.
Emma McCarthy of Mexico, who is in the illustration program.
Micah Charsky of Pulaski, who is in the chemical engineering program.
Kaitlyn Coomes of Phoenix, who is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program.
Jarred King of Constantia, who is in the computer engineering program.
Gabriel Peters of Hastings, who is in the imaging science program.
Dylan Dayton of Central Square, who is in the computer engineering technology program.
Bryson Russell of Mexico, who is in the public policy program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
