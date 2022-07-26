ROCHESTER - The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:
Dimitri Queior of Brewerton. Queior is in the civil engineering technology program.
Hannah Boettcher of Brewerton. Boettcher is in the physician assistant program.
Zach Eggleton of Fulton. Eggleton is in the applied statistics and actuarial science program.
Aaron Hibbert of Oswego. Hibbert is in the electrical engineering program.
Rosie Walter of Lacona. Walter is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Lily Roberts of Pennellville. Roberts is in the mechanical engineering program.
Teresa Uhl of Pennellville. Uhl is in the interior design program.
Jake Chetney of Oswego. Chetney is in the physics program.
Austin Whitaker of Mexico. Whitaker is in the microelectronic engineering program.
Sophie Walter of Lacona. Walter is in the film and animation program.
Michael Beckwith of Oswego. Beckwith is in the electrical engineering technology program.
Owen McCarthy of Mexico. McCarthy is in the computing security program.
Sam Bevacqua of Fulton. Bevacqua is in the management information systems program.
Kimberly Kaleta of Oswego. Kaleta is in the business exploration program.
Emma McCarthy of Mexico. McCarthy is in the illustration program.
Sam Liepke of Oswego. Liepke is in the computational mathematics program.
Micah Charsky of Pulaski. Charsky is in the chemical engineering program.
Kaitlyn Coomes of Phoenix. Coomes is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program.
Gabriel Peters of Hastings. Peters is in the imaging science program.
Bryson Russell of Mexico. Russell is in the public policy program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
