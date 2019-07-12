Students named to spring 2019 president’s and dean’s lists

Jefferson Community College (JCC) has named the following students to the 2019 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists. The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for president’s or dean’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.

David Michael Hennigan of Lacona. Carly Lyndaker of Lacona.

Amanda Wilson of Lacona.

Ethan Michael Straub of Oswego.

Noah Mitchell Schreyer of Parish. Nicole Wild of Parish.

Allison M. Burrows of Pulaski. Noah Ashton Smith of Pulaski.

Sandy Creek

Noah Thomas Dion of Sandy Creek.

Alec K. Rich of West Monroe.

Kenlynn Nala Leigh Sperling of Pulaski.

Kristina M. Miller of Richland. Noah Hunter Whaley-Shaw of Richland.

