Students named to spring 2019 president’s and dean’s lists

Jefferson Community College (JCC) has named the following students to the 2019 spring semester president’s and dean’s lists. The students named to the president’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59 out of a possible 4.0. To be eligible for president’s or dean’s list recognition, full-time and part-time students must meet applicable credit hour requirements.
David Michael Hennigan of Lacona. Carly Lyndaker of Lacona.
Amanda Wilson of Lacona.
Ethan Michael Straub of Oswego.
Noah Mitchell Schreyer of Parish. Nicole Wild of Parish.
Allison M. Burrows of Pulaski. Noah Ashton Smith of Pulaski.
Sandy Creek
Noah Thomas Dion of Sandy Creek.
Alec K. Rich of West Monroe.
Kenlynn Nala Leigh Sperling of Pulaski.
Kristina M. Miller of Richland. Noah Hunter Whaley-Shaw of Richland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.