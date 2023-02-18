Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

MORRISVILLE - SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
The following local students were named to the list:
Kathryn Morgan of Mexico.
Jozlyn Dolan of Pennellville.
Ian Summerville of Fulton.
Jacob LaRocque of Pennellville.
Sean McGregor of Pulaski.
Nicholas Fiore of Brewerton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.