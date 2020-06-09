Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
Owen Braun of Fulton.
Emily Cheney of Redfield.
Shaynee Frink of Cleveland.
Nate Gazda of Oswego.
Domonique Johnson of Fulton.
Jacob Kane of West Monroe.
Erika Mayer of Oswego.
Cynthia Miller of Fulton.
Brianna Parker of West Monroe.
Jared Perkins of Mexico.
Ciara Putman of Hastings.
Natalie Steele of Hastings.
Shawn Walberger of Fulton.
Zachary Wood of Parish.
