MORRISVILLE - SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
Emma Alton of Oswego, majoring in animal science - equine science and management.
Maddison Baum of Oswego, majoring in science - technology and society - bachelor of science.
Shaynee Frink of Cleveland, majoring in animal science - equine science and management.
Rebecca Hall of Sterling, majoring in dairy management - bachelor of technology.
Domonique Johnson of Fulton, majoring in criminal justice - bachelor of technology.
Evan Kistner of Fulton, majoring in individual studies.
Amanda Lallier of Pulaski, majoring in business administration - associate of science .
Caleb Miller of Lacona, majoring in diesel technology - associate of occupational studies.
Kathryn Morgan of Oswego, majoring in horticultural business management - bachelor of technology.
Savanna Peck of Constantia, majoring in culinary arts management.
Ciara Putman of Hastings, majoring in horticultural business management - bachelor of technology..
