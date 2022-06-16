Students named to the University of Vermont dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT. - The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:
Julianne Boughton, biomedical engineering major, from West Monroe, is in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
Madison Casper, undeclared major, from Oswego, is in the College of Arts and Sciences.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.