SUNY Canton announces fall 2021 dean’s list

CANTON - SUNY Canton recognizes more than 400 students for making the dean’s list during the fall 2021 semester.
“I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the dean’s list,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “You’ve shown the determination and perseverance necessary to accomplish great things here at SUNY Canton.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.
Students honored include:
Katie J. Colarocco, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Cato.
Ashley M. Burdick, a finance major from Central Square.
Lynsey Fowler, a health care management major from Oswego.
Tyler Johnson, a game design and development major from Oswego.
Kobe Harrington, a criminal investigation major from Parish.
Shianne Just, a veterinary technology major from Pennellville.
Forest Hall, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Lani Ward, an emergency management major from Pulaski.
Houston J. Gonzalez, a law enforcement leadership major from Richland.
Liam R. Bonney, a electrical engineering technology major from Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.