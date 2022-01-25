CANTON - SUNY Canton recognizes approximately 600 students for earning a spot on the president’s list during the fall 2021 semester.
“You are among the students who have earned top honors at SUNY Canton,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “I hope that you take great pride in this impressive achievement. I recognize your hard work and I wish you the best in your future endeavors.”
President’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA.
Students honored include:
Michelle E. Bedworth, a legal studies major from Brewerton.
Nathaniel O. Klinger, a mechanical engineering technology major from Cato.
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square.
Nickolas B. Owens, a law enforcement leadership major from Central Square.
McKenna Bourgeois, a criminal investigation major from Fulton.
Lane Phillips, a homeland security major from Fulton.
Christine Seckner, a legal studies major from Hannibal.
Sarah P. Balcom, a physical therapist assistant major from Lacona.
Savannah R. Burton-Trumble, a homeland security major from Parish.
Daniel Dunn, a health care management major from Phoenix.
Vanessa Guzman, a forensic criminology major from Phoenix.
Abigail C. Christian, a health and fitness promotion major from Pulaski.
Joseph M. Moore, an information technology major from Pulaski.
Mason R. Spink, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, a nursing major from Redfield.
Samantha L. Paternoster from Pulaski.
