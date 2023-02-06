SUNY Canton announces fall 2022 dean’s list

CANTON - SUNY Canton recognized nearly 500 students for earning dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.
“I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the dean’s list,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “We’re inspired by your work and see great promise in all that’s to come during your time with us.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton dean’s list includes the following area students:
Cecelia-Jay M. Barney, a SUNY Canton criminal justice major from Pulaski.
Houston J. Gonzalez, a SUNY Canton law enforcement leadership major from Richland.
Vanessa Guzman, a SUNY Canton forensic criminology major from Phoenix.
Raiden J. Hansen, a SUNY Canton civil and environmental engineering technology major from Fulton.
Conner Harrington, a SUNY Canton business administration major from Parish.
Nathaniel O. Klinger, a SUNY Canton mechanical engineering technology major from Cato.
Cassie Matteson, a SUNY Canton applied psychology major from Parish.
William Maynard, a SUNY Canton management major from Pulaski.
Olivia N. McVeen, a SUNY Canton applied psychology major from Central Square.
Joseph M. Moore, a SUNY Canton information technology major from Pulaski.
Gavin Neuland, a SUNY Canton sports management major from Oswego.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.