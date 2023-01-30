SUNY Canton announces fall 2022 president’s list

CANTON - SUNY Canton recognized more than 600 students for earning president’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.
“I take great pride in the academic success of SUNY Canton’s students,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “The individuals who’ve earned a place on the president’s list have demonstrated that they can succeed in an exceptionally competitive academic setting.”
president’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton president’s list includes the following area students:
Kayla L. Tripp, a SUNY Canton health care management major from Mannsville.
Laura E. Reistrom, a SUNY Canton cybersecurity major from Cato.
Alfred J. Arduini, a SUNY Canton cybersecurity major from Fulton.
Lane Phillips, a SUNY Canton homeland security major from Fulton.
Sarah P. Balcom, a SUNY Canton physical therapist assistant major from Lacona.
Dallas K. Voss, a SUNY Canton health care management major from Oswego.
Grace E. Landis, a SUNY Canton funeral services administration major from Phoenix.
Britnie L. Simpson, a SUNY Canton early childhood major from Phoenix.
Forest Hall, a SUNY Canton mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Samantha L. Paternoster, a SUNY Canton sports management major from Pulaski.
Lani Schmidt, a SUNY Canton emergency management major from Pulaski.
Mason R. Spink, a SUNY Canton mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, a SUNY Canton bachelor of science in nursing major from Redfield.
McKenna M. House, a SUNY Canton graphic and multimedia design major from West Monroe.
