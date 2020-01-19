CANTON - Students are being recognized for earning dean’s list honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.
“On behalf of the college’s deans, I congratulate all of our honor students for their exceptional commitment to their SUNY Canton education,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “This achievement serves as a milestone on their successful journey through college.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. All honors are a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.
Students who earned dean’s list honors include:
Ashley M. Burdick, a finance major from Central Square.
Danny Davis, a cybersecurity major from Fulton.
Jordan R. Doe, a health care management major from Fulton.
John Mcgrew, a criminal investigation major from Lacona.
Brianna A. Augustus, a criminal investigation major from Mannsville.
Grace Frasier, an individual studies major from Mexico.
Olivia G. Towndrow, a bachelor of science nursing major from Mexico.
Kalen Hyde, a criminal investigation major from Oswego.
Tyler Johnson, a game design and development major from Oswego.
Eric T. Yurkon, an electrical engineering technology major from Oswego.
Alec Barber, a game design and development major from Parish.
Peyton E. Nadeau, a health and fitness promotion major from Parish.
Forest Hall, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Bobbi-Ann Hoffman, an applied psychology major from Williamstown.
Jessica Luberto, a veterinary technology major from Williamstown.
