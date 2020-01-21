CANTON - SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes more than 500 students for earning academic honors during the fall 2019 semester.
“Your success is a point of pride for us,” Szafran said. “The college’s faculty, staff and administration are proud to share in your achievement.”
President’s list honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average.
Students recognized include:
Ashley I. Fatiga, a health care management major from Oswego.
Benjamin E. Muckey, a criminal justice: Law enforcement leadership major from Oswego.
Edward Zellar, a veterinary science technology major from Phoenix.
Kimberly Distasio, a bachelor of science in nursing major from Lacona.
Kobe Harrington, a criminal investigation major from Parish.
Kylene Fletcher, a criminal investigation major from Mexico.
Lindsey M. Prye, an applied psychology major from Pulaski.
McKenzie Mattison, a homeland security major from Parish.
Nicholas Walberger, a health care management major from Fulton.
Nickolas B. Owens, a criminal justice: Law enforcement leadership major from Central Square.
Paige Richardson, a criminal investigation major from Oswego.
Schuyler J. Waldron, a cybersecurity major from Pulaski.
Stacia G. Johnston, a funeral services administration major from Mexico.
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.