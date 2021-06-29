CANTON — SUNY Canton recognized students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 in their respective programs of study.
“I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering a heartfelt congratulations on your hard-earned success,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a letter to honor students. “You have the determination necessary to accomplish great things both in your education and in your future.”
The SUNY Canton dean’s list includes:
Kaitlin R. Antinelli, funeral services administration, Brewerton.
Ashley M. Burdick, finance, Central Square.
Nickolas B. Owens, law enforcement leadership, Central Square.
Danny Davis, cybersecurity, Fulton.
EllaRose LeMay, applied psychology, Mexico.
Gavin Neuland, sports management, Oswego.
Eric T. Yurkon, electrical engineering technology, Oswego.
Alec Barber, game design and development, Parish.
Kobe Harrington, criminal investigation, Parish.
Shane R. Girard, veterinary technology, Phoenix.
