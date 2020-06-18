SUNY Canton announces spring 2020 president’s list

CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes more than 700 students for earning academic honors.
“The spring semester created a truly unique set of challenges,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Honor students have risen to that challenge and demonstrated true excellence in the new academic landscape. The entire college applauds your success.”
President’s list honors are awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater grade point average.
Students recognized include:
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square.
Kelley E. Ohora, an applied psychology major from Hannibal.
John Mcgrew, an investigation major from Lacona.
Stacia G. Johnston, a funeral services administration major from Mexico.
Julia Falanga, a finance major from Oswego.
Lynsey Fowler, a health care management major from Oswego.
Paige Richardson, a criminal investigation major from Oswego.
Kobe Harrington, a criminal investigation major from Parish.
McKenzie Mattison, a homeland security major from Parish.
Dallas Blair, a veterinary technology major from Pulaski.
Schuyler J. Waldron, a cybersecurity major from Pulaski.
