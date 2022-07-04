CANTON - More than 450 students earned Dean’s List honors during the spring 2022 semester at SUNY Canton.
“I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the dean’s list,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “You’ve shown the determination and perseverance necessary to accomplish great things.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton dean’s list Includes:
Kaitlin R. Antinelli, a funeral services administration major, from Brewerton.
Lynsey Fowler, a health care management major, from Oswego.
Tyler Johnson, a game design and development major, from Oswego.
Kobe Harrington, a criminal investigation major, from Parish.
Peyton E. Nadeau, a health and fitness promotion major, from Parish.
Shianne Just, a veterinary technology major, from Pennellville.
Vanessa Guzman, a forensic criminology major, from Phoenix.
Abigail C. Christian, a health and fitness promotion major, from Pulaski.
Forest Hall, a mechanical engineering technology major, from Pulaski.
Joseph M. Moore, a information technology major, from Pulaski.
Houston J. Gonzalez, a law enforcement leadership major, from Richland.
Liam R. Bonney, an electrical engineering technology major, from Sterling.
McKenna M. House, a graphic and multimedia design major, from West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.