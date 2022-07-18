SUNY Canton announces spring 2022 president’s list

CANTON - SUNY Canton recognized approximately 600 students for earning a spot on the president’s list during the spring 2022 semester.
“President’s list is the highest recognition awarded for academic success during a single semester,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “I hope that you take great pride in this impressive achievement. I appreciate your hard work and I wish you the best in your future endeavors.”
President’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a 3.75 or greater GPA. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The SUNY Canton president’s list Includes:
Nathaniel O. Klinger, a mechanical engineering technology major from Cato.
Victoria E. Bulson, a veterinary technology major from Central Square.
Nickolas B. Owens, a law enforcement leadership major from Central Square.
McKenna Bourgeois, a criminal investigation major from Fulton.
Lane Phillips, a homeland security major from Fulton.
Christine Seckner, a legal studies major from Hannibal.
Savannah R. Burton-Trumble, a homeland security major from Parish.
Daniel Dunn, a health care management major from Phoenix.
Samantha L. Paternoster, a sports management major from Pulaski.
Mason R. Spink, a mechanical engineering technology major from Pulaski.
Lani Ward, an emergency management major from Pulaski.
Marley Yerdon, a nursing - bachelor of science major from Redfield.
Michelle E. Bedworth, a legal studies major from Brewerton.
Kayla L. Tripp, a health care management major from Mannsville.
