CANTON — SUNY Canton recognizes its spring 2020 graduates for their achievements.
In a video address to the Class of 2020, SUNY Canton president Zvi Szafran said graduates will have a unique role to play as the nation and society move forward. The college plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony as soon as it is safe to do so.
“Even during these unprecedented times, it’s wonderful to be able to share a collective moment of joy about this milestone,” Szafran said. “I’m incredibly proud of your resilience, strength and accomplishments.”
Spring 2020 graduates include:
Jake LeVea of Fulton, earned a bachelor of technology in civil and environmental engineering technology.
Jennifer R. Santiago of Hastings, earned an associate of applied science in veterinary science technology.
Kimberly Distasio of Lacona, earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
John Mcgrew of Lacona, earned a bachelor of technology in criminal investigation.
Krystal L. Ross of Mexico, earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
Paige Richardson of Oswego, earned an associate of applied science in criminal justice.
Shane R. Girard of Phoenix, earned an associate of applied science in veterinary science technology.
Dallas Blair of Pulaski, earned a bachelor of science in veterinary technology.
Lindsey M. Prye of Pulaski, earned a bachelor of science in applied psychology.
Jessica Luberto of Williamstown, earned an associate of applied science in veterinary science technology.
Taylor Young of Mannsville, earned a bachelor of science in veterinary technology.
