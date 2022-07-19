SUNY Canton celebrates the Class of 2022

CANTON - Approximately 750 students graduated from SUNY Canton as members of the Class of 2022.
The college celebrated its 114th Commencement Ceremony Saturday, May 14.
“There has never been a graduating class in our school history quite like this one,” said SUNY Canton College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill. “While the pandemic was unexpected and unwelcome, by going through it together, it has created a bond that I hope you will carry forward into this new phase of your lives.”
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran expressed his pride in this year’s class, which was comprised of graduates who range in age from 19 to 64 years old and represent 18 U.S. states and seven countries, including Cameroon, Canada, Finland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and the U.K.
“I am extremely proud of all of our graduates, as they achieve this major goal in their lives,” Szafran said. I know that as they move forward in life, they’ll be able to accomplish many great things, as have the many alumni from SUNY Canton who have preceded them.”
The college live-streamed the 114th Commencement Ceremony for those who could not attend. It also created a video of ceremony highlights.
The SUNY Canton class of 2022 includes:
Victoria E. Bulson of Central Square, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s veterinary science technology and veterinary technology programs.
Ashley M. Burdick of Central Square, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s finance program.
Amanda E. Cesta of Central Square, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s bachelor of science in nursing program.
Nickolas B. Owens of Central Square, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s law enforcement leadership program.
McKenna Bourgeois of Fulton, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s criminal investigation program.
Garret L. Hazboun of Fulton, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s health care management program.
Samantha Seeburger of Mexico, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s veterinary science technology program.
Savannah R. Burton-Trumble of Parish, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s homeland security program.
Kobe Harrington of Parish, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s criminal justice program.
Peyton E. Nadeau of Parish, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s health and fitness promotion program.
Daniel Dunn of Phoenix, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s health care management program.
Sonia M. Whitmarsh of West Monroe, who graduated from SUNY Canton’s health care management program.
